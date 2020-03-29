Meals on Wheels serves more seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With those 65 and older told to stay home, Meals on Wheels and the Bay County Council on Aging are making sure seniors are fed.

“I haven’t seen anything better than this I really I really appreciate the Meals on Wheels people and the people on the Council of Aging,” Meals on Wheels client Randy Carrigan said.

Clients receive hot meals and cold drinks right to their doorstep. The program runs all year round, but it’s vital during this time.

“This way it’s you know it’s right there and it’s always hot it’s really good and I appreciate what they bring,” Carrigan said.

The organization has implemented new policies such as only having one volunteer at a time come pick up meals to follow CDC guidelines.

“They’ve even improved those guidelines just recently now we can put our meals outside and we don’t have to deliver them to the client in person, it’s up to the client,” Meals on Wheels volunteer David Dubois said.

With seniors unable to go to community meals, the program is delivering to more clients than ever before. The additional clients mean they have more routes to cover, so they need more volunteers.

“There’s a lot of the routes are still open so we really need a lot of volunteers.” Dubois said.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer or a client with Meals on Wheels can contact the Bay County Council on Aging at (850) 769-3468.

