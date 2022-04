DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – McLain’s Family Steakhouse is being demolished after 26 years in business.

The longtime owners made the decision to retire back in February, and the popular restaurant officially closed its doors on February 28th.

Once cleared, the lot will become a Starbucks, the first in DeFuniak Springs.

The new Starbucks will be the only Starbucks along I-10 between Tallahassee and Crestview.

It is expected to be open next year.