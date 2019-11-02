McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys

(CNN) – One meal has made kids “happy” for four decades. The McDonald’s Happy Meal is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
And to mark the milestone, McDonald’s is bringing back some old school Happy Meal toys.
Beanie Babies, the Hamburglar and Power Rangers are just some of the retro toys that’ll be making a comeback.
If you want to grab one, you better act fast.
The toy lineup returns Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.
LATEST STORIES:
- Rebuild Bay County receives grant money to finish repairs on three homes
- Annual Seafood Festival taking place this weekend
- Mexico Beach receives over three million dollars in FEMA money for debris clean-up costs
- Bay County Sheriff’s Office officially takes over Mexico Beach Police Department
- United Way agencies displayed at Bay County Chamber of Commerce ‘First Friday’ event