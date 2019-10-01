Mayoral race coming to a close for Apalachicola candidates

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, a voter uses a polling booth during primary election day at Ketchikan Precinct 2 in the Plaza building in Ketchikan, Alaska. The Alaska Republican Party has canceled holding a presidential primary in 2020. In a statement Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, the party’s State Central Committee passed a rule saying a primary “would serve no useful purpose” because Republican Donald Trump is president. (Dustin Safranek /Ketchikan Daily News via AP, File)

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The new mayor of Apalachicola will be decided tonight in a run off.

Valentina Webb and Kevin Begos are facing off for the position.

News 13 spoke with the candidates about the main things they wanted to change if elected to office.

“One is that I’m looking to keep a city manager, something that our city hasnt had in the past. The other is I’m looking to change our debt. We are in debt default. I’m looking to move our city forward by paying that debt. The other issue is housing, making affordable houses available,” Webb said.

Supervisor of elections, Heather Riley, said about 60 percent of registered voters participated in the original election.

“The three main things are bringing back transparency and accountability in government. We’ve really had problems with the city not listening to its residents. Were also terribly in default in several state loans and other payments, so we need a balanced budget. So im for reforming our spending, not to just cut it, but just so were not in debt and we can help seniors and working families,” said mayoral candidate, Kevin Begos.

We’ll have more on the election winners after they are announced late on Tuesday night.