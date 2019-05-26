May 26th officially named 'Max Yanez Day' in Panama City

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - After Hurricane Michael many stepped up to help, but on Sunday one very special volunteer was honored.

Today was thirteen-year-old Max Yanez's birthday, and he was honored with his very own day from the city of Panama City.

He was also given his own honorary sheriff's badge.

Max lives in Alabama, but following the storm, he fundraised to bring supplies for the Panhandle and during Christmas brought hundreds of toys for kids affected by the hurricane.

Max managed to do all of this while in the middle of being diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

He says he volunteered simply because it was the right thing to do.

"Well, it's actually my grandma's hometown. I was actually born here, It just made me sad what happened here. I just wanted to help out," said Max, while being honored.

Max worked with the non-profit organization 'All Things PCB Outreach' while fundraising, and they treated him to a showing of the latest Avengers for his birthday.