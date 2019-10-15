Maui family grows world’s heaviest avocado

News

by: Kristy Tamashiro

Posted: / Updated:

The Pokini Family from Maui has grown the world’s heaviest avocado. Their prize produce earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.  The record-breaking avocado weighed in at 5.6 pounds.

Juliane Pokini says they received the seed from a relative’s tree on Oahu. It took the Pokini’s about 10 months for the avocado to get this big. The family harvested the gigantic avocado in December and that’s when they submitted it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Pokini says this may not be the last time we’ll see one of their avocados in the record books. The family is monitoring their avocado tree for other potential winners. If you’re wondering what the Pokini’s did with the winning avocado, they used it to make a huge batch of guacamole, enough to serve about 20 people.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Marina making progress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Marina making progress"

World record avocado

Thumbnail for the video titled "World record avocado"

Alaqua Animal Refuge to host Barn Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alaqua Animal Refuge to host Barn Jam"

Panama City code enforcement crackdown begins with abandoned properties

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City code enforcement crackdown begins with abandoned properties"

Desantis makes three announcements after visit to Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Desantis makes three announcements after visit to Bay County"

BCSO Special Gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO Special Gift"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.