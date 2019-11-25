Master gardeners helping Margaret K. Lewis students learn through school garden

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- For years master gardener, Judy Stevens, has been helping students at Margaret K. Lewis school learn how to garden.

They grow a number of vegetables during the season, but Stevens says the learning goes beyond just growing the greens.

“We have a lot of behaviors in this school, and this really, really, really is helping in positive behavior support,” she said.

Stevens also says the digging and planting are therapeutic not only for her but for the students as well.

Principal Lori Hast says the work pays off at the end of the semester as the students get to enjoy the crops they spent so much time growing.

“They have the sensory experience of planting the seeds in the dirt. They care for the plants, watering and fertilizing as needed and they see the actual vegetables grow and then we harvest and then we prepare the food and the students are able to enjoy it,” said Lori Hast, Margaret K. Lewis school principal.

However, post-hurricane Michael, funding the garden is difficult and they need your help. “We’ve written some grants and now we’re thinking about getting some businesses around here to maybe sponsor a bed for a certain amount of money and we would advertise for them, we’d have a banner here in the yard and that would sustain us a little while longer,” said Stevens.

It’s a farm to table experience that you can be a part of by donating supplies or becoming a sponsor.

If you’re interested in helping sponsor or expand the garden, reach out to the front office at Margaret K Lewis school.