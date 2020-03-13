Mass cancellations and closures work to”flatten the curve”

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the country continues to watch the effects that concerns surrounding the coronavirus are having on daily life, many residents wonder if all of the cancellations and closures are necessary.

“I really think it’s the media hyping it up more than anything,” said Daniel Brown, a Panama City Resident.

Others agreed.

“Every time you turn the TV on that’s basically what you’re seeing,” said Flint Norris, a Bay County resident. “We do have a lot of cancellations, it seems unnecessary to me.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health are saying it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Although there are still no cases of COVID-19 in Bay County, health department officials say the cancellations are the best way to keep it that way for as long as possible.

“This is a mitigation strategy that is followed from the Centers for Disease Control,” said Heather Kretzer, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County. “They call it ‘flattening the curve.’ If you don’t put in those mitigation strategies, you have a huge peak and a huge surge in the number of cases. But if you put in mitigation strategies, then you’re going to flatten that curve out.”

She said that mitigation does four main things:

It prevents the rapid spread of the disease

It protects millions of people who are in the at-risk population for serious adverse effects if they develop the disease

It lessens the burden on hospitals and the healthcare system as a whole as patients come in more slowly

It helps the long-term economy bounce back

“Flattening the Curve;” using mitigation techniques to help control the spread of disease

“We don’t want to have a mass spread of this going around,” said Kretzer. “The only options that we have are to do these non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

Many residents agree.

“I think it is something that we truly need to take very seriously,” said Derek Blount, a Washington County resident.

Kretzer said for now, the best thing to do is to maintain good hygiene as well as practice social-distancing and avoid large, crowded events.

If a resident believes they have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, they should NOT go directly to their healthcare provider, the ER or the health department. Instead, they should call their healthcare provider or the health department ahead of time to set up a screening.

Physicians will then decide whether the individual should be tested for COVID-19.

For more information from the Florida Department of Health, click here.




