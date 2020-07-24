Mask mandate stops at PCB city limits

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach city councils expanded its mask mandate and ordered everyone who enters a business to wear a facial covering.

“All of our employees have been wearing masks this entire week,” said the marketing manager at Shipwreck LTD Alyssa Barnett. “You cannot come into the store as an employee unless you have a mask on”

Now, customers are expected to wear a facial covering to enter a business as well.

Jeni Pack is a nurse in Dallas Texas. She said wearing a mask is not a problem for her.

“I feel ok about it,” said Pack. “I would probably wear a mask for other people’s sake.”

As for Barnett, she believes masks are one way to help protect employees and customers.

“The city is giving out some masks,” said Barnett. “I know we have picked some up from the city too to give out.”

But this current mask mandate is only for the city limits of Panama City Beach. The county is responsible for the unincorporated areas of the beach. Usually, when the beach city council creates an ordinance that impacts the area the county follows suit.

That’s what happened when the city council passed new laws dealing with Spring Break. But that does not appear to be the case this time.

Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said there are no plans for a county-wide mask mandate.

“It is a policy decision,” said Sale. “But I do not anticipate them doing that, however, we certainly are encouraging people to follow the CDC guidelines.”

Sale said social distancing measures have been and will continue to be in place.

If you are in public and social distancing cannot be followed, wearing masks are encouraged.

So far in Panama City Beach, business owners, and managers have said they are not concerned a mask mandate will affect their businesses.