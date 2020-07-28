Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Mask mandate for indoor Panama City Beach businesses goes into effect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Customers and employees of indoor businesses are now required to wear masks. If they do not, they will face consequences. The Panama City Beach City Council passed the emergency ordinance on Thursday.

The new rule applies to indoor businesses including retail, restaurants, bars, indoor amusements, hotel/motel public indoor areas, etc. Customers are able to remove their face masks when seated at a table in an indoor establishment.

The first time customers and employees disobey the mandate, they will be warned and receive a mask.

The second time around, customers will face a $50 fine and the third time, they will face a $100 fine.

As for business employees, their second offense will result in a $250 fine and the third offense will result in a $500 fine. The business will also receive an order to cease operations for 24 hours.

Some groups do not have to follow the mandate. For more information, visit http://www.pcbgov.com/Home/Components/News/News/4469/18

