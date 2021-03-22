Mary Esther man charged in road rage shooting case

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mary Esther man shot another man in the abdomen during an angry encounter Sunday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office.

The incident began when the two men began aggressively passing and then “brake checking” each other on Highway 98 across Okaloosa Island.

The two men eventually stopped and the victim got out of his truck and walked towards 41-year old Mario Aguirre Lopez. Deputies said Lopez got out of his vehicle and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Lopez then drove away from the scene. He was located a short time later and denied any involvement in the shooting.

“However the ammunition in a loaded Glock handgun found in his truck with one missing round in the magazine matched the casing found at the crime scene, containing the imprint “WMA 14″ and a NATO head stamp as well as a red primer seal,” deputies wrote.

Lopez was charged with aggravated battery. According to an arrest affidavit, much of the incident was recorded by a body camera of a deputy who was conducting a traffic stop nearby.

The 38-year-old victim from Byhalia Mississippi is undergoing treatment at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen