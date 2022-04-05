PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mary Coburn is running against Geoff McConnell for a seat on the Panama City Beach Council Ward Three.

Coburn grew up in Panama City Beach where her parents were business owners.

Coburn believes she is qualified for the job because of her prior experience working with city governments and redevelopment agencies.

“It’s about respecting our residents, respecting our quality of life and respecting our environment, Coburn said. “I feel like the focus has been put on developers and contractors and consultants without listening to what the people want. And I want to make our residents a priority one again.”

Coburn said she wants to listen to all sides before making a vote on an issue.