Martin Theatre in process of preserving exterior facade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Martin Theatre is making slow but steady progress in it’s rebuilding stages.

According to the theatre’s director, Barbara McMinis, the architects working on the theatre are in the process of trying to preserve the exterior of the building.

She says that process has been exhaustive because many of the materials used to build the outside are no longer being produced.

According to McMinis, the workers in charge of the rebuild specialize in performing arts venues, and are experts in acoustics and lighting.

She says everything must also be brought up to A.D.A. standards, so while the process may be long, it’ll be worth the wait.

“On my schedule I would have them do it twice as fast,” said McMinis on Sunday. “But, no, I think things take time and I think they’re wanting to do this and do it right.”

For now, all Martin Theatre programming is continuing at the Panama City Center for the ARTS.

