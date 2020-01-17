Martin Luther King Jr. events set for this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated across the Panhandle this weekend.

Here are some of the events happened this weekend.

SATURDAY

Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Prayer Breakfast

Bay County Branch NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 a.m. in the Rosenwald High School Multi-Purpose room. There will be a keynote speaker, awards for the student MLK Essay

Contest and more. There is no charge for the breakfast, but donations are appreciated.

MLK March

ACURE’s annual MLK March will begin at the Bay County Courthouse at noon.

MLK Walk and Ceremony

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Garden Park, Main Street and Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview. The group will head north on Main Street to the Okaloosa County Veterans Memorial at Courthouse Terrace. The Martin Luther King Jr. Walk and Ceremony is one of the first events held under the city’s new motto for 2020, “A Community Coming Together.”

MONDAY

MLK Jr. festival

The annual MLK Jr. Festival will be held at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven from 10 a.m. until after 3 p.m. A welcome program will start at noon. The event will feature entertainment, food booths, art and crafts booths, and kids entertainment.