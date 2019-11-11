Markus Bishop mansion up for auction

The outside of Markus Bishop’s home as seen on Google Maps.

The 11,000 square foot mansion in Panama City Beach that was once the center of a tax controversy about the separation of church and state is will be auctioned off on December 5.

The minimum bid for Markus Bishop’s home in the Preserve on the Bay community is $2 million, according to a news release from the Fisher Auction Company. The mansion has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a four-car garage and “a host of luxurious amenities,” according to the auction house.

In 2004 Bishop and his then congregation, Faith Christian Family Church, became part of a well-publicized battle with the Bay County Property Appraiser’s office when officials there rejected the idea that the mansion could be labeled a pastorium, making it church property and tax-exempt.

Bishop ultimately won that fight in 2013.

However, he ran into problems again in 2015 when the church was accused of holding Spring Break parties at one of its buildings and the Property Appraiser’s Office removed the church’s tax-exempt status.

