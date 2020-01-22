Mark Sheldon announces candidacy for Panama City Beach mayor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mark Sheldon formally announced his candidacy for Panama City Beach mayor on Tuesday.

Sheldon is the Chairman of the Planning Board for Panama City Beach and is a local business owner.

His campaign platform is focusing on four main points, having a strategic plan for the future, making traffic and roadway improvement plans, improving communication and citizen engagement and continuing to build a greater quality of life in Panama City Beach.

Sheldon says he has a great vision for the future of the city.

“We live in paradise, but at the same time, we have a long way to go,” Sheldon said. “My campaign slogan is ‘Let’s Plan Better, Together’ and I know we can do that. I look at my children and I want to show them that if you plan right and you work hard, you can do anything you want to do.”

The city’s 2020 election for mayor will take place on April 21st.

