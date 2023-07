MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 64-year-old Marianna woman was killed Sunday in a crash on State Road 69 and Paradise Club Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Ford truck was being driven by a 28-year-old man heading north on State 69 when he crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the 64-year-old woman driving a Toyota truck, troopers wrote.

The crash remains under investigation.