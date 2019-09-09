Marianna woman arrested after alleged stabbing

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing someone.

Marianna Police said they found the victim lying on the side of the road bleeding from a puncture wound. The individual said he was attacked by 52-year-old Marion Collins.

At her residence, Collins told police she was involved in an altercation with the victim and armed herself with a knife.

Collins was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace