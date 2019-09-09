Marianna woman arrested after alleged stabbing

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing someone.

Marianna Police said they found the victim lying on the side of the road bleeding from a puncture wound. The individual said he was attacked by 52-year-old Marion Collins.

At her residence, Collins told police she was involved in an altercation with the victim and armed herself with a knife.

Collins was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital.