Marianna Waddell’s Mill Pond Springs supplying water across the East Coast

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — “This bottle could go from in your fridge to aluminum foil and it just keeps on living,” Proud Source Spring Water Manufacturing Vice President Anthony Snider said.

A project that’s been over a year in the making is finally complete and going full-speed ahead.

Marianna is now a home to Proud Source Spring Water.

The water company is known for its aluminum packaging.

“Part of the reason for the aluminum is because the aluminum is a never-ending recyclable product,” Snider said.

More than 60% of aluminum is recycled in the United States.

Proud Source has made sustainability its focus.

“Our target group is going to be more of the millennial generation because they care more about sustainability and I think that that mindset is moving on through everybody in the country,” Snider said.

The company pumps water from Waddell’s Mill Pond springs through boreholes behind the proud source building.

The water is then treated, tested, and bottled.

Officials said 20,000 bottles are made every hour in the facility.

Something unique about spring water is that it’s not manipulated.

If you buy a water bottle that says spring on it then that means it’s natural from the spring.

“I don’t want to say our water is better than other water because we have other facilities where the water is just as good, but this is some of the best-tasting water I’ve ever had in my life,” Snider said.

Snider also said it’s some of the cleanest water he’s ever seen.

In a few weeks, these Marianna bottles will be available on the shelves at Publix.