Marianna Toyota makes generous donation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Marianna Toyota made a generous donation to a local non-profit.

The car dealership donated $5,000 to the Backpack for Kids program.

Backpack for Kids is a 100% volunteer-run organization that provides meals to homeless, displaced, and needy children in Jackson County.

Marianna Toyota owner, Jorge Garcia, says this non-profit is near and dear to his heart.

Garcia says he knows what it is like to not know where your next meal is coming from, so he is honored to be able to help in anyway he can.

Gail Hill, the Backpack for Kids Warehouse Coordinator, says this donation will allow the organization to keep giving and feeding the children of Jackson County.

“Every year we feed approximately 300 kids during the year, this donation is just awesome and we thank him very very much. We’re grateful. Without sponsors like Jorge, we could not continue the Backpack to Kids program,” Hill said.

The donation will help feed over 1000 children.

If you would like to volunteer with Backpack for Kids, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BackpackForKidsFeedingProgram/