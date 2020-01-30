Marianna Toyota has remodeled and is back Open For Biz.

As the rebuilding continues around the panhandle.. We are slowly getting back to what things looked like pre-Hurricane Michael and that means keeping an eye on local businesses as they re-open.

In this weeks Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers, Chris Marchand focuses on Marianna Toyota.

Before Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle, Jorge Garcia, owner of Marianna Toyota was planning on remodeling his dealership. Hurricane Michael helped speed that process a long.

The main building on the lot took quite of bit of damage during the storm, but it was the cars that got hit the hardest. Garcia said, he had 67 cars that were damaged in the storm

He also said, the remodeling of Marianna Toyota was definitely a joint effort,

“The community has been very supportive on this side of town the west and keep it alive the city of Marianna the commissioners everybody involved was very very helpful to make this happen because it took hundreds of people to get involved to get to this place today customers employees the media everybody is just so many to name i just want everybody to know from the bottom my heart a big thank you”.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!