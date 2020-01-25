Marianna Toyota celebrates revamped dealership

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane Michael inevitably impacted our local businesses and those who work hard to maintain them. Marianna Toyota knows this struggle all too well. But the dealership managed to turn a set back into a comeback.

“It’s a lifetime come true to operate this business, it’s awesome,” said Jorge Garcia, the owner of Marianna Toyota.

While working at Marianna Toyota, Garcia has managed to bring life and vibrancy to the west end of Marianna.

“You know this side of town, the west end we tried to keep it alive, the City of Marianna, the commissioners, everybody involved was very very helpful to make it happen,” Garcia said.

Garcia says the revamping took the entire community’s support. Local officials say they’re proud of the end result.

“As City Manager, you hate to see anything leave our community and to see Jorge stay here. Just again, one of the highlights of my career is whenever Jorge made the decision to stay on the west end,” Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said.

Garcia says the new facility allows them to better cater to their customers, encouraging a more friendly experience.

“My associates here at Marianna put customers first. Some of them like I said earlier they’ve been here 10 plus years, some of them over 30 years so it’s more like a family than employee boss kinda relationship,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s employees are also proud.

“It’s been difficult at times, going from trailers and now this and everything but it’s been worthwhile now. Everything you see is starting to come to fruition,” said Troy Davis, a sales associate.

South East Toyota also presented the dealership with an award, recognizing their continued improvement and success