Marianna suspends optional funding for outside organizations

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– ​Organizations in Marianna can expect zero funding from the city this upcoming fiscal year. The city has decided to suspend optional funding for outside organizations due to Hurricane Michael related expenses.​​



After the storm, Marianna suffered severe damage, causing the city’s revenue to take a hit.​



To achieve a balanced budget this fiscal year, the city had a tough decision to make.​



“The city staff put together a budget which did not include funding of organizations and things that we typically have the ability to fund because we have adequate revenues,” said Jim Dean, Marianna City Manager.

Among the organizations impacted are Partners for Pets and the Jackson County Development Council.​



The suspension of funding is not permanent, it will be in place until the city achieves financial stability and recovers from funds lost due to Hurricane Michael.



“We just can’t do it this year if we’re going to have a balanced budget and try to avoid going into our reserve account to fund recurring operating expenses,” Dean said.



The city has had to pick up the tab on several repair projects which impacts how they’re able to spend.



“In the facilities that we’re having repaired, we’re gonna have to pick up the deductible. We’re gonna have to do some work on them…And until you get your FEMA reimbursement, you’re gonna have to carry that expense for a period of time,” Dean said.​



Organizations are not the only ones taking a hit.​



“We’re not gonna be able to do any pay raises or things like that. We’re gonna be very limited on what we can do. We’re gonna be very limited on the capital improvements that we’re able to make,” Dean said.



This decision will save the city approximately $100,000.​ The budget will not be official until the city commission adopts it in September.​