Marianna residents react to Dozier findings

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– The investigation into the Dozier School for Boys reveals no human remains. The 27 anomalies discovered on the grounds were identified as tree roots from a previously removed pine tree forest.



Researchers spent the past week digging and examining the grounds.



“There were a several trees toppled and the ground-penetrating radar work was done after they had cleared an area that had been damaged during Hurricane Michael and it was reasonable that the GPR was going to pick up anomalies in an area where trees were knocked down,” said Dale Cox, a Jackson County Historian.

City officials say they are happy no human remains were found because now the city can move forward with repurposing the land.



“I was kind of glad because I would like to see the investigation completed entirely because there’s so much at stake with economic development plans going on at Florida School for Boys,” said Kenny Hamilton, Marianna City Commissioner.



But some residents believe the investigation was a waste of resources since many residents are still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.



“I think there are so many people who feel that the years and years and years and billions of dollars that have already been spent on this project, that perhaps we could have waited a year or two before going back in there and just starting all over,” said Cox.



Phase one of the investigation is complete. Phase two will consist of determining if any other areas of the dozier site should be examined.



The Florida Department of State says they plan on hosting a public meeting with stakeholders to further discuss the results of the investigation.