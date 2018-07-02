Marianna Prepares for Independence Day Celebration

MARIANNA, Fla. - The city of Marianna celebrates Independence Day, a night early.

The eighth annual Independence Day Celebration and fireworks show will kick off Tuesday evening.



Officials say it is a time for four F's, family, food, fellowship, and fireworks.

"It just brings out a huge crowd, said Charlotte Brunner, Main Street Marianna Director. "People just kind of bring, bring their families and they eat, and you know, socialize and visit with friends. It's just a really great event."

The main part of the celebration will take place at Madison Street Park with live music, vendors, food, and splash pads for the kids.

The fireworks show begins around 8:30 PM.

They will be launched from behind Mowrey Elevator.

Brunner said between vendors and visitors they hope to top last years crowd.

"Around five thousand people, and not just at Madison Park," said Brunner. "I mean there are so many great venues to watch the fireworks because of where they're launched from."

The city of Marianna used to celebrate on the fourth.

Officials found out, not only is it cheaper to purchase the fireworks for the night before, but the community participation is greater.

"It just gave people an opportunity to see them here and then if they wanted to go somewhere out of town, or take the weekend or rest of the week off they could," Brunner said.

Brunner also said, thanks to donations from the community, this years fireworks show is almost completely paid for.

The event will begin at Madison Street Park around 4:30 PM.

