Marianna Police searching for home invasion, robbery suspects

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna Police responded to a disturbance on the 2800 block of McPherson Street late Friday night.

When officers arrived and made contact with occupants of the residence, it was determined that two unknown males forcibly entered the home and were in possession of firearms.

Officers said once the subjects were inside the residence, they utilized physical violence coupled with brandishing of firearms to control the occupants of the residence. Once control was obtained over all of the occupants of the home, the two subjects demanded for victims to relinquish any money they had.

After depriving the victims of their money the two unknown subjects fled the area, and the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola CrimeStoppers at 888-804-8494. You can also submit a web tip at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.