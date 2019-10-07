Marianna Police searching for armed robbery suspect

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)- Marianna police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened Saturday.

Officers said it happened at the Foodmart located at 2999 Jefferson Street. Reports indicate that a woman went into the store with her face covered and a semi-automatic handgun.

The woman then demanded money from the clerk, took an unknown amount of money from the register, and fled the area.

At this time, the search for her continues. There was no given physical description of the suspect since her face was covered, but if you have any information regarding this incident, you’re urged to contact CrimeStoppers or Marianna Police.