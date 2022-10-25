MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna police said Tuesday they have solved the murder of a 92-year-old man who was killed in 2018.

In August of 2018, a friend went to Chatman Adams’ home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street and found him shot to death.

“Since 2018, investigators with the Marianna Police Department have worked diligently on this case, conducting interviews, identifying witnesses, and collecting evidence,” officers wrote in a news release.

The investigation determined that Juqon Douglas of Marianna was at Adams’ home prior to the murder and while there he “became involved in an altercation which resulted in Douglas obtaining the victim’s firearm from him,” investigators wrote.

They added that Douglas shot Adams and then left the home.

Earlier this month a grand jury issued a formal indictment, charging Douglas with murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Douglas was tracked down to Billings, Montana where he was already under investigation by officers there for a domestic disturbance.

“Officers with the Billings Police Department arrested Douglas on the active warrants and additionally charged him with partner or family member assault.”

Douglas is currently in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and will eventually be extradited back to Jackson County to stand trial for murder, police wrote.