Marianna police investigating shooting

The Marianna Police Department is looking for answers after officers went to two locations in response to shootings.

Officials said the incidents happened last night around 7:30 p.m. when Marianna Police responded to Miltonia Avenue after reports of shots being fired

While they were working the scene the department was notified an individual entered Jackson Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were then sent to a residence on Borden Street after reports of a round being fired into a house, officials said. Officers determined the round was fired from outside into one of the residence’s bedrooms.

These investigations are ongoing and the Marianna Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at 526-3125 or Chipola CrimeStoppers at 536-5000.