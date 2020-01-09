Marianna Police Department sets up security camera database

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Security cameras seem to be everywhere. On homes, business’, and now even doorbells. The Marianna Police Department is looking to take advantage of this.

The police department is launching a ‘Security Camera Registration Program’.

This new program will allow people and business’ to register their security cameras with the police department.

They will then add your information to a database, alerting them that you may have valuable footage during a time of need.

The police department will not have a direct link to your camera footage. They will only know if you have one and where it’s located.

“We’re excited about it, it will obviously make our jobs a little bit easier, or I’m not gonna say easier but make our investigation probably progress a little faster by being able to identify all the cameras and review the footage as quickly as possible. Possibly get a bad guy off the street quicker,” said Police Chief Hayes Baggett.

Chief Baggett says everyone working together will help keep the community safe as a whole.

To register your security camera, visit https://www.cityofmarianna.com/FormCenter/Police-Department-4/Security-Camera-Registration-72

