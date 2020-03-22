Marianna Police Department investigating shooting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 8:00 p.m. Friday night at the Three Rivers Apartment’s Complex. While responding to the call, officers were notified that a male gunshot victim was at Jackson Hospital.

Police quickly learned that the subject was a victim to the shooting that took place at the apartment complex. Several vehicles at the complex were also found to be shot.

At this time, police are investigating and interviewing witnesses. If you have any information, call the Marianna Police Department at (850)-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at (850)-526-5000.