Marianna Police conducting “Operation Sober City” to make roads safer

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Marianna Police are on a quest to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities all while keeping intoxicated drivers off the roads.

officers will be conducting a safety and sobriety checkpoint this upcoming Friday, July 26th from 8 p.m. until midnight.

It will take place on Highway 73 south just north of Highway 90.

This is part of the Marianna Police department’s “Operation Sober City” initiative.

The department held a similar checkpoint this past Friday, resulting in 6 arrests.

Officials want to remind the community that if you see an impaired or reckless driver on the roadway, you should contact authorities immediately.

