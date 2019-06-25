Marianna new school construction underway

MARIANNA, Fla. -- A new school is being built in Marianna and scheduled construction is making its way to the halfway mark.

The Marianna K-8 School is set to be finished by May 2020, ready for use by the 2020 – 2021 school year.

It will be large enough to support 1,900 students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The $57 million facility will combine three existing Jackson County schools, including Golson Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Marianna Middle School.

"It's a good feeling to know that our students will be moving into a state-of-the-art facility, a brand-new facility," said Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore. "A lot of the buildings that they are currently in were built in the forties and fifties."

The school is funded in part by the local government but $50 million of the funding is coming from the state.

Superintendent Moore said construction is currently ahead of schedule.