Marianna man sentenced to life in prison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stalked a Walton County woman before breaking into her home with a hammer and a knife was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Richard Lewis Kelley, Jr., was sentenced to life in prison for burglary of a dwelling while armed, according to a news release.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Shortly after Hurricane Michael in 2018, Kelley helped a woman change a tire down the street from her house. He also confided in her that he had fled Marianna, Fla., since the hurricane and had just been released from the hospital due to a motorcycle accident, showing her a fresh scar from a surgery.

Kelley then allegedly followed the woman to her home in Freeport, Fla., that evening, waited for her husband to leave in the morning, and broke into her house armed with a hammer and a knife, and wearing a baseball cap.

The victim said that she recognized Kelley as the man who helped her change her tire the day before and successfully fought him off, striking him in the scar and causing him to flee without his weapons and baseball cap.

The Walton County Sherriff’s Office conducted an investigation based on DNA found on Kelley’s knife and hat. A U.S. Marshal fugitive task force arrested Kelley in Cottonwood, Ala.

Kelley neither disputed nor admitted to the alleged crimes during his trial in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation"

Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe"

Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census"
More Local News