MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)- One person is dead following an accident in Jackson County.

It happened shortly before 11:30 Saturday night on Highway 90 just east of Madison Street.

Reports said a Chevy was heading west on U.S. 90 when the car crossed the eastbound lanes to the south shoulder and collided into a concrete sidewalk rail.

One of the passengers, 40-year-old Rontarrious Hughes of Marianna, died at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol reports indicate charges are pending.