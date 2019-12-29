Marianna man found hiding in bathroom of business, arrested for burglary

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man is facing charges after police say he broke into a local business.

Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. from a citizen about someone breaking into Affordable Copy & Printing, located on West Lafayette Street.

When police arrived, they found a broken window and got a key to search the building for a suspect.

During their search, police found Gabriel Clemons, 37, hiding in the bathroom.

Officers also learned Clemons was currently on state probation. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Clemons is facing charges of burglary to a structure and violation of state probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local resources available for those with mental health struggles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local resources available for those with mental health struggles"

christmas tree fire hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "christmas tree fire hazard"

PC builds up Kayak Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC builds up Kayak Launch"

Christmas Tree Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Tree Disposal"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Rutherford beats Suwannee in Mosley Holiday Shootout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rutherford beats Suwannee in Mosley Holiday Shootout"
More Local News