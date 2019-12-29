Marianna man found hiding in bathroom of business, arrested for burglary

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man is facing charges after police say he broke into a local business.

Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. from a citizen about someone breaking into Affordable Copy & Printing, located on West Lafayette Street.

When police arrived, they found a broken window and got a key to search the building for a suspect.

During their search, police found Gabriel Clemons, 37, hiding in the bathroom.

Officers also learned Clemons was currently on state probation. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Clemons is facing charges of burglary to a structure and violation of state probation.