Marianna man facing murder charge demonstrates violent history

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– More disturbing details on the homicide in Marianna. Documents recovered by News 13 reveal that the suspect who is being charged with murder, did have a violent past.



Michael Dodgion was arrested for the murder of his wife, Lilya dodgion, early Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they had come into contact with the Dodgion family leading up to Sunday’s events.



“We have been involved with some stuff with that family and no indication of any violence prior to this. We were working with the State Attorney’s office and the family and he was not living at the residence at the time it occurred,” said Lou Roberts, Jackson County Sheriff.



But, court documents reveal 68 year-old Michael Dodgion does have a history of abuse.



On June 3, a Pastor reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, voicing concern for Lilya Dodgion and her children. Records show the Sheriff’s Office then talked with Mrs. Dodgion.



An affidavit stating, “Her demeanor displayed that of a victim of domestic violence”.



Lilya Dodgion told authorities that her husband was physically abusing her and her children.



On one occasion, Michael Dodgion struck one of his sons with a closed fist–causing him to bruise. Another time, the same child was hit over the head with a game controller.



The affidavit reveals it was difficult for the Child Protection Team to speak with the children without Mr. Dodgion finding out.



Lilya Dodgion did not accept all the help offered by authorities because she feared the consequences of leaving her husband.



According to the affidavit, all three children stated they felt safe as long as their mother was there to protect them.



News 13 has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office for more details regarding the child abuse charge. We have not heard back at this time.