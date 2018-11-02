Marianna Man Arrested After Allegedly Waiting for Victim to Return Home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MARIANNA, Fla. -

On 11-1-18 at approximately 4:00 a.m. Richard Lewis Kelley was taken into custody at a remote area west of Cottonwood Alabama.

Kelley was wanted out of Walton County for armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Reports indicate that Kelley assisted a female with a flat tire shortly after hurricane Michael struck the area.

After the female went home and her husband left for work, Kelley, who is believed to have been watching the residence, entered the residence, armed with a knife, and assaulted the woman in her bedroom.

The female was able to arm herself with a hammer and did defend herself and her infant child by striking Kelley.

After Kelley fled the area and the woman contacted Law Enforcement, a warrant was obtained. Subsequently, the U.S. Marshal Service adopted the case and began tracking Kelley.

The North Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force of the Marshal Service assisted by the USMS Task Force from South Alabama located Kelley at a house trailer on Ramer Rd. near Cottonwood at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Kelley refused to exit the residence and had to be removed. No injuries were sustained by any parties involved.

Task Force Officers who assisted in the apprehension of this suspect included those from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dothan Police Department.

He was booked into the Houston County Jail to await extradition back to Florida