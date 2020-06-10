Marianna K8 school plans to welcome students and teachers in August

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction for the new Marianna K-8 school is back on track after the project was put on pause due to COVID-19.

The K-8 school will combine the student bodies from three different schools in Jackson County: Marianna Middle School, Riverside Elementary and Golson Elementary.

The school was a $57 million project and close to $50 million came from a state funded system called Special Facilities, which is used to help small districts like Jackson County.

The gymnasium, hallways and classrooms are almost near completion. Purple lockers line the hallways and the gymnasium even has a special room for cheerleaders.

Superintendent of Jackson County, Larry Moore is especially proud of the “cafetorium.” Moore believes the cafetorium is the biggest room in Jackson County. The cafetorium is able to seat up to 1,200 students at tables and between 1,800-1,900 in chairs. Moore is hopeful the cafetorium will be used by the school and the community.

Moore is confident that the school will be open in time to welcome back students and teachers in August.

“Our plans are to open schools as scheduled, unless we get some kind of directive saying something different from Tallahassee,” Moore said.

The first day back for students at Marianna K-8 will be August 10th and the Jackson County School Board will host a ribbon cutting on August 7th at 9 a.m. followed by an open house, which will be open to the public.