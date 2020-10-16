Marianna K8 holds mock presidential elections for students to learn about voting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — In light of the 2020 General Election, teachers put on a “mock” presidential election at the Marianna K8 school to teach their elementary students about the importance of voting.

Students at Marianna K8 cast their ballots for president during their mock election on Thursday. They were able to pick from Senator Biden or President Trump and drop their ballot off in a ballot box to be counted.

“It’s super important to vote,” said fifth-grade student, Grayson Hodge. “A lot of people don’t vote and it’s really important if they can because they would do a lot of good for our community.”

Not only did students learn about the importance of voting, they also learned more about America’s government.

“We’ve been able to take a break from normal classwork and learn about more interesting stuff such as the responsibilities of the people and the President and voting and stuff,” said fifth-grade student, Brooks Bethea.

Math was also incorporated into the civics lesson. Students had to count the ballots by hand not once, but twice.

Mary Ingram, a fifth-grade teacher at Marianna K8, has been holding mock elections for her students for the last 20 years.

“Every year, the kids in Marianna have picked the presidents,” Ingram said. “They have been right on the money.”

Ingram said one of the lessons she hopes her students can take away from the mock election is how to respect different opinions.

“I don’t have to agree with you, but I can listen to your perspective,” Ingram said. “I may not agree but at the end of the day, we’re still friends and we’re still going to keep working together to make America the great country that it’s intended to be.”

After all the votes were counted, it was determined President Trump would serve another four years.