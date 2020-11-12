Marianna K-8 shuts down after coronavirus outbreak

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County school officials shut down Marianna K-8 after a coronavirus outbreak.

School officials said that due to the number of quarantined students and staff, school would move to distance learning starting Friday, Nov. 13.

The school would continue to be virtual through Nov. 30.

“While the positive COVID cases at Marianna K-8 School continue to remain minimal, the number of quarantined individuals is rising due to community and school contact, ” Superintendent H. Larry Moore, wrote in a news release. “We strongly encourage parents to continue utilizing social distance guidelines set forth by the local health department and the CDC.”

