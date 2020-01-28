Marianna K-8 School to be completed June 2020

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The Jackson County School Board has been hard at work trying to get the brand new K-8 school ready for students. Nearly 19 months of construction later, and the project is almost completed.



The Marianna K-8 School is expected to open this June.​ Superintendent, Larry Moore, says the school is an investment into both students and the community.​



“That’s what I see, I see this as. Just as a launchpad for our young people into the future,” Moore said.​



While the project did suffer some setbacks from rain and Hurricane Michael, those in charge of construction say all is going according to plan.​



​”It just doesn’t look finished to them but they really don’t get to come in here and walk and see where we really are and it doesn’t take but a few dry days and this place will change tremendously,” said Todd Nedley, the Job Site General Superintendent.​



The new 11 building campus will have larger classrooms, advanced technology and so much more.​



“This is the biggest school that I know of in this area. And we’ve built a high school in Tallahassee and that was the biggest school known to this area at that time and you could fit it inside of here,” Nedley said.​



Moore says combining the three schools comes with many benefits.​



“We’re forecasting significant savings to our operation budget and it will free up dollars that can be used in other areas,” Moore said.​



And as for where the project currently stands, Nedley says “We’ve started in our cafeteria area where all the tile and the kitchen equipment will be installed in the next couple of weeks and we’re working right around into the big gymnasium.”



Once completed, Moore wants students and parents to be able to tour the facility before classes begin.​