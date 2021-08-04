Marianna is a top 30 finalist to get a new dog park

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County leaders are excited about the possibility of getting a new dog park, but they need votes to make it happen.

Marianna is one of the 30 communities that are finalists in the Bark For Your Park grant contest.

If Marianna wins this contest, Marianna Public Information Officer, Dylan Bass said there will be many features to benefit citizens and their furry friends.

“There will be a water station for the dogs, there would be a double-gated entrance to make safe and secure entry and exit from the actual park itself. There’s going to be a shade structure built for both citizens and their pets. There will also be, for you know waste reasons, a waste collection station,” said Bass.

The winner of the contest will receive a $25,000 grant to go toward building a new dog park.

Jackson County administrators have already prepared plans for the park, which would cost about $35,000.

It would be a fenced-in, off-leash dog park on the east side of Citizens Lodge Park.

Voting started August 3 and runs through August 31. Bass said you can vote once per day.