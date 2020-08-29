Marianna High School students paint parking spots in memory of Riley Torbett

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Marianna High School are using their creativity to remember Riley Torbett, a Marianna High School student who died two years ago in an ATV accident.

Marianna High School’s Principal, Carlan Martin, agreed to let the seniors paint their parking spots this year in honor of Torbett.

After Torbett passed in 2018, his friends painted him his own parking spot which reads Dr. Torbett because he wanted to be a doctor.

Parker Castleberry, one of Torbett’s friends, said since Tobett had a parking spot painted in his honor, they wanted to be able to paint their own as a tribute to him.

Castleberry said she painted her spot to look like the Hollywood Walk of Fame because she loves Hollywood and it reminds her of her late friend.

“He was very loving and always the one that walked around the school and said ‘hey how are you,'” Castleberry said. “In honor of him, I just wanted to paint it that way to remind me of how he acted around the school.”

Castleberry said most of Torbett’s close friends painted a parking spot. She said they were happy to paint their spots because they are proud of their school and it brightens up the campus.

