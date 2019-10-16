Marianna High School Assistant Principal suspended

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The Assistant Principal of Marianna High School has been suspended without pay following allegations of abuse by a student. This decision was made at Tuesdays Jackson County School Board meeting where the controversy took center stage before a room full of residents.

On September 19th, Marianna High School Assistant Principal, Sybil Rivers, was accused of abuse by a student.

“My daughter called me cowering in a closet on the phone to come get her, I was at work,” said Crissy Nelson, the students mother. “For not looking at her in the face, she grabbed her by the hair on her head…,” Nelson continued.

The alleged victims mother spoke out before the School Board and the public. The School Board allowed comments from the public during their board meeting to help them decide whether Ms. Rivers should be suspended with or without pay.

Ms. Rivers also spoke at the meeting and defended her innocence.

“I did not commit the allegations of abuse or battery on the student whose accusations are at the forefront of this issue,” said Assistant Principal Sybil Rivers.

While the School Board cannot release any information about the allegations, they decided in a four to one vote to approve the suspension.

“The Assistant Principal at Marianna High School was suspended without pay based on my recommendation this evening,” said Superintendent Larry Moore.

The Superintendent also made an additional request.

“In addition to my recommendation tonight, I have recommended that she be terminated and she has the right to request a hearing,” Superintendent Moore said.

Ms. Rivers has requested a hearing following the allegations. It is not known at this time when that will be.