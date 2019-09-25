Marianna High evacuated when ‘bong’ misheard as ‘bomb’

Marianna High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when a staff member misheard a warning from a caller.

The caller wanted school officials to know that a student had a bong in a backpack. Unfortunately, for well, everyone, the staff member thought the caller said bomb.

A ‘bong’ is a delivery system for tobacco and marijuana. A ‘bomb’ is a deadly weapon. After the school was evacuated an investigation determined that the staff member had misheard the warning.

“Superintendent (H. Larry) Moore thanks the quick action by all Marianna High School administration and staff as we strive to keep our students safe,” officials wrote in a news release.