Marianna Health and Rehabilitation receives additional staffing during COVID-19 surge

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week, Marianna Health and Rehabilitation, a city-run, long-term care facility, confirmed more than 100 cases of coronavirus among staff and residents.

The surge in cases forced the facility to call in back up to help with staffing and patient care.

According to officials at the Jackson County Health Department, Marianna Health and Rehab put in a request for additional staffing and a team made up of six medical personnel arrived 12 hours later.

This was made possible by the Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Emergency Management.

An Instant Management Team was also brought in which consists of an M.D., three registered nurses and two LPNs.

Jackson County Health Department officials said the team is there to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Well they’re going to be just looking what needs the facility has to be met,” said Tommy Harkrider, a Jackson County Health Department official. “They’re going to be assisting the administration with the facility to assure continuity of care for the patients, they’re going to be looking at some infection control measure maybe seeing, what needs to be showing up in that respect.”

The team is also there to help with continuing quality patient care.

Sherri Johnson, a Marianna resident, has an aunt who is currently living in the facility and is luckily still COVID-19 free.

“She’s been tested before but she was tested earlier and it came back negative so we’re very thankful for that,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said the center has been transparent with her and her family about the pandemic.

“They keep us up to date on everything and then the numbers and we can call any time and check on them,” Johnson said.

There is currently no timeline for how long the team will be working with Marianna Health and Rehab.