Marianna Health and Rehabilitation facility sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Jackson County Health Department, Marianna Health and Rehabilitation, a city-owned, residential and outpatient rehab facility makes up 104 of Jackson County’s Positive Cases.

City Manager, Jim Dean, says the health department made arrangements for a special team to come in and help stop the spread of the virus in the facility.

“That team that came in yesterday, has a medical doctor with them which will help us move some things along,” Dean said. “They have experience in this type of setting so that’s helping quite a bit. We just got to keep moving forward, just keep doing what they’ve been doing…”

As of Tuesday, 48 residents and 56 employees have tested positive for the virus according to the Jackson County Health Department.