Marianna Fire Department gets new equipment

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Fire Department is set to receive $95,000 worth of new equipment funded by the CARES act.

Fire Chief, Michael Hall, said the new equipment will not cost the city of Marianna anything and said upgrading their gear has been a longstanding goal.

Hall said the department will get two decontamination machines to disinfect and protect against COVID-19.

Additionally, the fire department has purchased a new pick-up truck for responding to medical calls.

The fire department will also get two new chest compressors and Hall said he’s ready to use the new gear to better serve the community.

“These are devices we’ve never had so it’s going to be new to us and I wanted to advance our equipment and hopefully improve our quality of service,” Hall said.

