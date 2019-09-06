Marianna city officials concerned for census

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The 2020 Census is causing concern among local city officials.

According to Marianna Mayor, Rico Williams, 32-40% of people do not report their census. This impacts the community for an entire decade.

Small towns and rural communities like Marianna depend on the census for funding. Any miscount can greatly impact the future of the city and the city’s ability to advance.

Marianna City Manager, Jim Dean, encourages everyone to be counted and take it seriously.

“It could potentially have an impact on different things in our community, not just the city of Marianna, but our school board, our Jackson County Board of County Commission. I mean everybody is gonna be impacted by that census data so it’s important that you get a true and accurate count,” Dean said.

As the Panhandle continues to rebuild from Hurricane Michael, Marianna city officials say it’s more important now, than ever, to ensure everyone is counted.

“If we don’t have that correct data, then it’s potential you’re going to limit what our community, what our county might be eligible for as it relates to using the census data so it’s very important. Without some of the funding we receive, there may not be a recovery,” Dean said.

Citizens will be able to respond to the census online, by phone, or by mail.